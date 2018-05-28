English
Français
العربية
UEFA Champions League
2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™

Carvajal handed World Cup hope

Real Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal left the field in tears on Saturday, but he might still feature in the World Cup for Spain.

Getty Images

Dani Carvajal may yet make the World Cup with Spain despite suffering a hamstring injury in the Champions League final.

The Real Madrid right-back left the field in tears on Saturday in Kiev before his team-mates secured a 3-1 victory over Liverpool to close out a third consecutive European triumph.

But tests carried out by Madrid and observed by Spain's medical team revealed Carvajal's injury is not as serious as first feared, with a reported timeframe of two to three weeks placed upon his recovery.

A statement issued by the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) confirmed the 26-year-old will join up with Julen Lopetegui's squad later on Monday to continue his rehabilitation.

Spain kick off their Group B campaign at Russia 2018 against Portugal in Sochi on June 15.

2018 FIFA World Cup Russia™
Previous Mendy needs 'rhythm' ahead of the World Cup - Desc
Read
Mendy needs 'rhythm' ahead of the World Cup - Deschamps
Next Messi in training with Argentina ahead of World Cu
Read
Messi in training with Argentina ahead of World Cup