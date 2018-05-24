Lyon wins record fifth Women's Champions League

Wolfsburg took the lead in Kiev through Pernille Harder early in extra-time after the game had finished goalless after 90 minutes.

After Alexandra Popp was sent off for a second bookable offence, Lyon asserted its dominance with three goals in the space of five minutes.

Amandine Henry's deflected strike got the comeback started, with Eugenie Le Sommer giving the French side the lead.

Goals from Ada Hegerberg and substitute Camille Abily - on her final Champions League appearance ahead of her retirement - saw Lyon secure yet another title.