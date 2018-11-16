Netherlands sinks France as Germany relegated

Germany needed France to win to give it a realistic chance of escaping the drop, but Netherlands deserved their victory in Rotterdam to ensure Joachim Low's men are demoted from the top tier.

Netherlands can claim progression to the final four in their last outing against Germany.

The home side had the better of the first period and deservedly broke the deadlock 44 minutes in through Wijnaldum, who made amends for an earlier miss.

France never really showed the hunger to take control thereafter, and Depay wrapped things up with a stoppage-time penalty which beat the otherwise excellent Hugo Lloris in goal.