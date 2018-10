Gibraltar clinches first competitive win

UEFA recognised Gibraltar as an affiliate in 2013, with the team entering UEFA EURO 2016 qualification, but it has had to wait for a competitive breakthrough.

Clean sheet ✅

3 points ✅

First ever points ✅



It finally arrived in Yerevan, though, as Joseph Chipolina's second-half penalty proved enough to defeat an Armenia team featuring Arsenal star Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Hrayr Mkoyan fouled Lee Casciaro in the area and Lincoln Red Imps man Chipolina stepped up to score from 12 yards and get Gibraltar up and running in Group 4 of the UEFA Nations League's League D.