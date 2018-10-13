Eriksen sorely missed in bore draw

UEFA Nations League: Republic of Ireland 0-0 Denmark

Hat-trick hero Eriksen extinguished Ireland's qualifying hopes in a 5-1 away win last November, but the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was not fit to feature in Sunday's (AEDT) clash in the UEFA Nations League.

However, rather than opening the door for Ireland to record a much-needed victory, Eriksen's absence merely sapped the quality from the contest as both outfits struggled to offer anything in the final third.

Denmark at least knows Eriksen's return should ensure improvement from this dour display, but there were few positives for Martin O'Neill and Ireland to take forward.

The first of very few first-half flash points came five minutes in when Denmark stopped play for the injured Harry Arter but Jeff Hendrick capitalised to run clear, wastefully shooting wide to the relief of the furious visiting players.

Darren Randolph smothered from Thomas Delaney at the other end, before Pione Sisto whipped a low drive against the right-hand post just seconds before the break.

There was no change to the pattern of play following the restart as Denmark kept possession at a near-silent Aviva Stadium, with Simon Kjaer denied the opening goal as Arter hacked his header away from the goal line.

Kasper Schmeichel comfortably dealt with Cyrus Christie's drive after a rare Ireland break and there would be no late sucker punch for the dominant Danes as they eased through the closing stages.

Ireland will have another opportunity to respond to a humbling defeat on Wednesday (AEDT) when it hosts Wales, a 4-1 winner in its UEFA Nations League opener last month.

Denmark has a friendly against Austria on the same day.