Griezmann smuggles away goal as Arsenal blows lead

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Arsenal 1-1 Atletico Madrid

An expectant Emirates Stadium enjoyed an early onslaught from the Gunners in Arsene Wenger's final European home match and Atletico right-back Sime Vrsaljko haphazardly collecting two yellow cards inside the opening 10 minutes placed further onus on the host.

🚨 RED CARD!! @Atleti down to 10 men!! @Vrsaljko receives a second yellow card less than 10 minutes into the match 😱 0-0 | Watch LIVE on beIN 1 and CONNECT ▶️ https://t.co/lrncIHiGmE #UEL #ARSATL pic.twitter.com/bmsjVW9Gj5 — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) April 26, 2018

Atleti's famously miserly backline played without direction from boss Diego Simeone, who was sent to the stands by referee Clement Turpin, having refused to curtail his protests after Vrsaljko's dismissal.

😡 WOW!!! It's falling apart at the seams for @Atleti!! @Simeone SENT TO THE STANDS for his angry reactions!! 0-0 | Watch LIVE on beIN 1 and CONNECT ▶️ https://t.co/lrncIHiGmE #UEL #ARSATL pic.twitter.com/vIbtPH9tpV — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) April 26, 2018

The visitors managed to hold out until the 61st minute, when Lacazette expertly directed Jack Wilshere's cross beyond Jan Oblak.

Simeone's men had virtually disappeared as an attacking force in the closing stages but an ever-alert Griezmann preyed upon shoddy work from Arsenal centre-back Laurent Koscielny to bear down on goal, find the roof of the net and entirely alter the complexion of an absorbing tie.