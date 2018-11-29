Sinclair sends Rosenborg packing

Sinclair headed in an excellent right-wing cross from James Forrest shortly before half-time to earn a crucial Group B victory at Lerkendal Stadium on Friday (AEDT).

Celtic hosts Salzburg - which has already qualified as the pool's winner - on matchday six next month knowing a draw is enough to send the Scottish champion into the knockout stages.

Tom Rogic and Odsonne Edouard missed Celtic's best chances in a lively opening from Brendan Rodgers' side, which took the lead in the 42nd minute.

Forrest, who scored five goals in two games for Scotland over the international break, brilliantly beat Tore Reginiussen and delivered a wonderful deep cross for Sinclair to head in.

Rosenborg appeared to have an eye on Monday's (AEDR) cup final against Stromsgodset, with Rini Coolen's side lacking intensity during an attempted second-half fightback.

Edouard saw an effort blocked by team-mate Ryan Christie as Celtic sought a clinching second, but Samuel Adegbenro missed a good headed chance from a Rosenborg corner at the other end.

And although the host - yet to earn a point in Group B - mounted some late pressure, Celtic held on for its first away win in the Europa League since the competition was rebranded for the 2009-2010 season.

Salzburg's 1-0 home win against RB Leipzig, secured thanks to Fredrik Gulbrandsen's second-half goal, means Celtic only need to avoid defeat to qualify when the Austrian side heads to Glasgow on 14 December.