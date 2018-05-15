Payet feels ready for Europa League final

The 31-year-old was left out of the 3-3 Ligue 1 draw with Guingamp last week as a precaution after picking up a muscle problem.

Payet had acknowledged he would need to be careful in his recovery, insisting there were no guarantees he would be fully fit for the showdown with Atletico Madrid in Lyon.

However, the former West Ham United man said he feels in good shape for the match little more than 24 hours out from kick-off.

"I'm much better. I think I will be fit," he said.

Payet admits Marseille is likely to be the underdog against a team which has been in two of the past four UEFA Champions League finals.

However, the France international says his side will go into the game with a clear plan to unsettle Diego Simeone's men.

"They have the experience but we've studied our opponents and we'll know how to take them on," he said.

"We might not be able to play beautiful football throughout but the main thing is to score one more goal than them."