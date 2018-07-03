Milan chief rues 'unfair' Europa League ban

Milan is appealing UEFA's decision to ban it from the competition, with the governing body citing a breach of Financial Fair Play and licensing regulations.

Fassone said the Serie A club would do all it could to have the ban overturned, with its initial appeal heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

"We consider the UEFA ruling unfair," he said. "I hope the CAS will see things differently and we will fight until the very end to overturn the sentence."

Though Milan will not, as it stands, be permitted to compete in Europe's second-tier club competition, it would be free to play in the UEFA Champions League or Europa League in 2019-2020 should it qualify for either tournament.

Milan was taken over by a consortium headed by Chinese businessman Li Yonghong, who then became the club's chairman, in April last year.

The club subsequently spent big before the 2017-2018 campaign, signing the likes of Leonardo Bonucci, Andre Silva and Hakan Calhanoglu.

Gennaro Gattuso replaced the sacked Vincenzo Montella in November, leading Milan to the final of the Coppa Italia - where it lost to Juventus - and the last 16 of the Europa League.