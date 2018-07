The French Ligue 1 club will not be permitted to play in the next European competition it qualifies for if it flouts UEFA rules at any time during the the next two seasons.

The games highlighted by UEFA that forced it to impose the sanction came in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League last season.

Poor behaviour was cited at a its quarter--final meeting at home to RB Leipzig, before both legs of the semi-final with Red Bull Salzburg and the final against Atletico Madrid in Lyon.