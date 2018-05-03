LaLiga
Koscielny's World Cup at serious risk

Laurent Koscielny's FIFA World Cup hopes appear trashed after Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger said he suffered a suspected Achilles rupture the UEFA Europa League clash with Atletico Madrid.

The France international went down off the ball in the eighth minute and immediately appeared to be in agony, holding his heel and beating the turf with his fist.

It was quickly decided to withdraw him and he was helped on to a stretcher before being carried off and replaced by Calum Chambers, with Atletico players, including international team-mate Antoine Griezmann, among the concerned onlookers. 

Koscielny would have expected to be in the FIFA World Cup squad for France, whose campaign begins against Australia on 17 June (AEST).

