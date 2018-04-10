Barcelona out as Roma reigns supreme

beIN SPORTS MATCH CENTRE: Roma 3-0 Barcelona | 4-4 on aggregate, Roma wins on the away goals rule

The Giallorossi had trailed 4-1 after the first leg, but blew LaLiga's leading side away at Stadio Olimpico as goals from Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas clinched a dramatic triumph.

Dzeko was sublime throughout and netted early before winning a penalty after the break for De Rossi to pull Roma to within one goal of the last four.

GOAL!! There is hope in Rome too, thanks to this early strike from Dzeko!!! 1-0 on the night, 2-4 on agg against Barcelona.

An out-of-sorts Barca still looked as though it would do enough to scrape through as chances came and went for the hosts, but Manolas, who like De Rossi had put through his own net at Camp Nou, headed home eight minutes from time to put Eusebio Di Francesco's side in the driving seat.

GOAL!! Barcelona in MASSIVE TROUBLE!!! Roma has made it 3-0 and 4-4 on aggregate, with an away goal in its favour.

Although the visitors suddenly mustered a challenge, they could not force a decisive goal and Lionel Messi and his team-mates crashed out in scarcely believable circumstances.

Roma last reached the last four of Europe's premier club competition in 1983-1984 when it lost to Liverpool in the final, and it will now fancy its chances against anyone, including the Reds and former star Mohamed Salah, who defeated Manchester City the other quarter-final.