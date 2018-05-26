Zidane shrugs off Ronaldo exit talk

HIGHLIGHTS + REPORT: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Gareth Bale struck twice from the bench as Loris Karius's errors proved key in Madrid's 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev on Sunday (AEST).

But Ronaldo's post-match bombshell — the Portugal star indicated he is considering moving on from Madrid — will likely dominate the headlines for days.

Zidane, however, shrugged off reports Ronaldo could seek a Madrid exit after helping the LaLiga giant to four UEFA Champions League crowns in five years.

"We do not think about that," the Frenchman said.

"Only about what we are doing. Then we'll see what happens. "

Zidane is the first coach to record three consecutive titles in Europe's premier competition and he hailed the work of his side over recent years.

"We have no words. It's what this team has. Talent and work," he said.

"We have hope and desire to do things well. We did it again.

"I've told the players to enjoy it because this is not going to be seen again."