Ulreich sorry for costly UCL error

The 29-year-old lost his footing as he approached a routine back-pass from Corentin Tolisso shortly after the interval at Santiago Bernabeu, gifting Karim Benzema the second of a decisive brace.

That gave Madrid a 2-1 lead in the second leg and while James Rodriguez restored parity on the night, Bayern was unable to conjure up a third, which would have seen it through on away goals.

Ulreich, a first-team regular in Manuel Neuer's injury-enforced absence, took to social media to express his sorrow.

"Words cannot describe how disappointed I am about leaving the Champions League," the goalkeeper wrote Instagram.

"We really wanted to reach the final and we did our best and then this unnecessary mistake happened to me.

"I cannot explain it. I'm sorry ... for my team and for you fans."

James, Javi Martinez and Jerome Boateng all responded to the post with messages of support for the former Stuttgart shot-stopper, who was described as having a "little blackout" by Bayern boss Jupp Heynckes.