UEFA makes Champions League changes

Games in Europe's top competition, from the play-off round to the final, will now be scheduled to start at 7am AEDT, rather than the current 6.45am AEDT.

However, four group games every week – two on Wednesday (AEDT), two on Thursday (AEDT) – will kick off at 1855CET, although all matches will be played simultaneously on matchday six.

Europa League matches will kick off at either 4.55am AEDT or 7am AEDT until the round of 16, after which the later time will be used.

For the Champions League, Europa League and Super Cup finals, a total of 12 substitutes can be named on the bench. UEFA says this will give "clubs and, in particular, coaches more flexibility regarding substitutes, and facilitate their squad management for the most important fixture of the season".

In the knockout rounds as a whole, a fourth substitute will be allowed during extra-time, which will not affect the other three substitutions that can be made.

Meanwhile, a change has been made to the rules regarding the registration of new players for after the group stages. Clubs will now be allowed to register three new eligible players "without any restrictions".

This will avoid situations where January signings are prevented from playing for their new clubs if they have already played in UEFA competition that season, as has happened with Philippe Coutinho at Barcelona and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at Arsenal in the current competition.

The news will be welcomed by Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who was critical of the fact record-signing Aubameyang cannot play in the Europa League knockouts because former club Borussia Dortmund dropped into the competition after finishing third in its Champions League group.

"I believe that all the clubs agree now this rule has to disappear in Europe," Wenger said. "When you look at the transfer amounts you spend now, that you have to spend 50million, 60million, 70million in the middle of the season, that the players cannot play doesn't make sense."

The changes will be introduced for the Champions League, Europa League and UEFA Super Cup from 2018-2019 onwards.