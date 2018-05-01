Strootman, Perotti to miss Roma-Liverpool semi

Perotti scored a nerveless penalty in a late fightback at Anfield, Roma battling from 5-0 down to take a 5-2 defeat from the opening match, meaning a repeat of its 3-0 win against Barcelona in the quarter-finals would send the Italian side through.

But the winger has been ruled out of the second leg with injury, with Netherlands international Strootman also unable to recover in time for Thursday's (AEST) match.

Liverpool will be without Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after he sustained a serious knee injury in the first leg, while Joe Gomez has not travelled and Adam Lallana is not likely to be fit enough to play.

