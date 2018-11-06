Sainsbury blunder saves Spurs at the death

Spurs appeared to be doomed as they trailed for much of the Group B match, but they turned things around late on to capitalise on the Italian side dropping points at home to Barcelona.

An early Luuk de Jong header forced Spurs to throw caution to the wind and they racked up 30 shots, but, for the most part, they came up against an inspired goalkeeper in the shape of Jeroen Zoet.

Spurs' pressure eventually told in the 78th minute as Kane got the equaliser and he then had a major role in the winner as Trent Sainsbury deflected the England striker's header past the despairing Zoet, teeing up Mauricio Pochettino's men nicely for two huge clashed with Inter and Barcelona.

Spurs were trailing after 61 seconds as De Jong rose highest in the penalty area after losing Dele Alli and sent an unstoppable header into the bottom-left corner.

For the rest of the first half the home side were dominant, but Zoet in PSV's goal was in fine form, making a brilliant double save to deny Christian Eriksen and Alli in the 28th minute.

Alli was thwarted again just before the break, with Zoet acrobatically getting down to his right and pushing the shot away.

Spurs remained the controlling force after the restart, but they almost found themselves two behind in the 58th minute – Paulo Gazzaniga crucially stopping Gaston Pereiro's goal-bound header from a corner.

PSV's resistance was finally broken Kane found the bottom-right corner with a left-footed strike following a Fernando Llorente knockdown.

Kane was to the fore once again in the dying embers of the contest, his headed attempted clipping Sainsbury on its way into the net to leave PSV on the brink of elimination.