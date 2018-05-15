Ronaldo, Carvajal back in Real Madrid training

Portugal star Ronaldo has missed the last two LaLiga games after suffering an ankle injury in the first half of the 2-2 draw with Barcelona on 7 May (AEST).

Carvajal, meanwhile, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury since the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-final win over Bayern Munich.

Madrid posted footage of its latest session on Twitter, showing the pair looking sharp during individual drills, with no obvious discomfort.

The duo later took part in team practice along with the rest of Zinedine Zidane's squad.

Madrid meets Villarreal on Sunday (AEST) in its final LaLiga match of the season, before the campaign concludes with the Champions League final against Liverpool in Kiev on 27 May (AEST).