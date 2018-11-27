Ronaldo beats Messi to Champions League landmark

Mandzukic the match-winner as Juve reaches last 16

A 1-0 win for Juventus at home to Valencia on Tuesday saw the Serie A side book its place in the last 16 for the fifth year in a row, setting a club record.

And it was a match to remember for Ronaldo as the Portugal superstar racked up his 100th victory in a competition he has won five times in his career.

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Ronaldo won the competition at both clubs, collecting the trophy in each of the last three seasons for the LaLiga giant.