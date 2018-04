Eusebio Di Francesco's underdog battled back from a 4-1 first-leg deficit to win 3-0 at Stadio Olimpico and advance to the semi-finals on away goals.

⚽️ GOAL!! @FCBarcelona in MASSIVE TROUBLE!!! @ASRomaEN has made it 3-0 and 4-4 on aggregate, with an away goal in its favour 😱😱😱😱😱 Watch LIVE on beIN 3 and CONNECT https://t.co/nTSLBQ2yMC #UCL #RomaBarca pic.twitter.com/LNr22YcIdv — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) April 10, 2018

The extraordinary comeback sent players and fans alike into delirium, leading the Giallorossi to post a cheeky update on Twitter about the passion of the celebrations.

We might be selling a few of these in 9 months 😂👪 pic.twitter.com/GMlQt9uhuE — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 11, 2018

It seems Rome may soon be home to a few more children named Kostas.