Robben suffers another injury setback

Bayern Munich suffered a blow during the early stages of its UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid when Arjen Robben limped out of the action after eight minutes.

WATCH: Advantage Madrid as Bayern fails to shine

A fast-paced start was halted when Robben pulled up and sat on the turf, with the former Netherlands winger unable to carry on despite treatment to his right leg from Bayern's medical staff.

Spain playmaker Thiago Alcantara came on in place of the 34-year-old, who has scored seven goals and supplied 12 assists in all competitions this season.

Robben is out of contract at the end of the campaign but chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge has confirmed plans are in place for an extension.

Bayern took a 1-0 lead before the half-hour through a cross-cum-shot from Joshua Kimmich that sneaked inside Keylor Navas' near post.

