Robben, Lewandowski inspire Bayern rout

The German champion is fifth in the Bundesliga after a mixed run of results but two goals each from Arjen Robben and Robert Lewandowski put Bayern on its way to their biggest winning margin of the season, rendering Gedson Fernandes' strike nothing more than a consolation as the visitor tumbled out of the competition.

Franck Ribery scored the fifth but it was the nature of Bayern's performance that will have pleased Kovac more than the result, his side playing some of its most incisive attacking football of the season, albeit against a porous Benfica defence.

The victory leaves the Bavarian side free to focus on reviving its domestic hopes as its final group game against fellow Group E qualifier Ajax will have no bearing on its progression.

Robben's opener epitomised the type of goal he has been scoring in the Champions League for 16 years, scything his way through the left side of Benfica's defence before waltzing into the box and guiding the ball into the top corner.

On the stroke of 30 minutes Robben burst through on goal again, latching onto Thomas Muller's pass and cutting onto his favoured left foot before arrowing a shot through three back-pedalling defenders and into Odisseas Vlachodimos' net.

Muller headed over the bar before Lewandowski rose to meet Joshua Kimmich's ensuing corner and headed the ball down into the bottom left corner to put the game beyond Benfica's reach before half-time.

Within seconds of the restart, Fernandes played a slick one-two with Jonas and slammed an instinctive finish beyond Manuel Neuer to give Benfica hope of a comeback that dimmed five minutes later when Lewandowski once again out-jumped his marker at a corner and headed down into the net.

Ribery was on hand to slot home the fifth when David Alaba cut the ball back to him from the byline, the Frenchman drilling the ball low into the corner before being substituted to rapturous applause.