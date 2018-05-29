Reported Liverpool target Alisson offers Karius moral support

Roma's Alisson has told Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius to keep his head up and try to get over the disappointment of his costly errors in the UEFA Champions League final.

Karius committed two inexplicable mistakes as the Reds lost 3-1 to Real Madrid in Kiev, with the German shot-stopper left inconsolable after the final whistle at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium.

Alisson's kind words may be of little comfort to Karius, though, given the Brazil international has been touted as a possible target for the Merseyside club in the close-season.

"I got very sad," Alisson said. "We, goalkeepers, when we see a mistake of another goalkeeper, we end up feeling as if they were us.

"It's very sad to see this, but he needs to put his head up. It is part of football and life must go on.

"He has to be proud to have played in a Champions League final. Of course, it's not what he expected, but it's part of football.

"We are also subject to errors. We need to work hard not to let this happen to us."

Karius had already missed out on a place in Germany's provisional World Cup squad before his performance in Kiev, while Alisson is set to start for the Selecao at the tournament in Russia, ahead of Manchester City's Ederson and Cassio of Corinthians.