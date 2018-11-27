Real Madrid secures top spot in Group G

Both teams had already qualified thanks to a draw between CSKA Moscow and Viktoria Plzen earlier in the day, but top spot - and potentially an easier draw in the first knockout round - was up for grabs.

Cengiz Under produced a contender for the worst miss of the season late in Wednesday's (AEDT) first half, the Roma forward blasting a dreadful effort over the crossbar from close range.

Bale's third UEFA Champions League goal of the season nudged Madrid in front in an engrossing contest at the Stadio Olimpico, profiting on an error from Federico Fazio, with Vazquez then tapping in the decisive second.

The 1-1 draw in Moscow meant both sides were assured of progress, with the game enjoying a high-tempo start as a result.

Luka Modric's shot was blocked and Raphael Varane made a last-ditch clearance to keep Madrid level, while a ferocious Aleksandar Kolarov long-range drive flew just wide of the post.

Under should have put Roma ahead just before the break but he somehow planted his finish from Nicolo Zaniolo's low cross well over the crossbar from inside the six-yard box.

And that dreadful miss was punished 61 seconds into the second half by Bale.

Fazio's backpass was sliced high by Robin Olsen, with the defender's attempted header back to the goalkeeper seized upon by the Wales star, who drilled into the bottom-left corner.

Bale should have added a second moments later after racing through but he fired straight at Olsen, but Vazquez's first goal since March wrapped up the points for Madrid.

A fine team move from Santiago Solari's side ended with Karim Benzema nodding the ball into the path of Vazquez for a simple finish, with Olsen making a string of saves to keep the scoreline respectable.