UEFA Champions League
UEFA Champions League

Ramos wishes Salah quick recovery

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos wished Mohamed Salah a speedy recovery after the Liverpool star suffered a shoulder injury in the UEFA Champions League final.

Getty Images

HIGHLIGHTS + REPORT: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Salah came off in tears half an hour into Liverpool's 3-1 defeat in Kiev, having hurt his shoulder under a challenge from Ramos.

The 25-year-old has ligament damage in his shoulder, according to Egypt's Football Association, amid initial fears the forward could be in doubt for FIFA the World Cup.

Ramos, who was slammed for the tackle, went on Twitter after the game, writing he hoped Salah could make a quick return.

"Sometimes football shows you it's good side and other times the bad," he wrote.

"Above all, we are fellow pros.

"Prompt recovery, Salah. The future awaits you."

Gareth Bale's brace led Madrid to a third successive UEFA Champions League crown and Ramos's fourth in total.

News Real Madrid Liverpool Football
Previous Calamity Karius has nowhere to hide
Read
Calamity Karius has nowhere to hide
Next Reds fans ride emotional rollercoaster at Anfield
Read
Reds fans ride emotional rollercoaster at Anfield