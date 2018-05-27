Ramos wishes Salah quick recovery

HIGHLIGHTS + REPORT: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Salah came off in tears half an hour into Liverpool's 3-1 defeat in Kiev, having hurt his shoulder under a challenge from Ramos.

Big worry for @LFC, with @MoSalah falling heavily 😬 He's back up and playing, but looking more ginger than Prince Harry!! 0-0 | Watch LIVE on beIN 1 and CONNECT ▶️ https://t.co/i0QGVYc9ZS #UCLfinal #RMALIV pic.twitter.com/VNQKtrWs7t — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) May 26, 2018

The 25-year-old has ligament damage in his shoulder, according to Egypt's Football Association, amid initial fears the forward could be in doubt for FIFA the World Cup.

Ramos, who was slammed for the tackle, went on Twitter after the game, writing he hoped Salah could make a quick return.

El fútbol te enseña la cara más dulce a veces y la más amarga otras. Ante todo somos compañeros. Pronta recuperación, Salah. El futuro te espera.||Sometimes football shows you it's good side and other times the bad. Above all, we are fellow pros. #GetWellSoon @MoSalah — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) May 27, 2018

"Sometimes football shows you it's good side and other times the bad," he wrote.

"Above all, we are fellow pros.

"Prompt recovery, Salah. The future awaits you."

Gareth Bale's brace led Madrid to a third successive UEFA Champions League crown and Ramos's fourth in total.