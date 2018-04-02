Nainggolan named for Barcelona showdown

Watch Barcelona v Roma LIVE on beIN SPORTS from 4.45am (AEST) on Wednesday

The Belgian limped out of his side's Serie A clash against Bologna on Sunday after just 16 minutes, clutching his right thigh.

However, the 29-year-old, who has been a key figure in Eusebio Di Francesco’s midfield this season, has recovered in time to be considered for the visit to the Camp Nou.

Winger Cengiz Under, meanwhile, is not in the squad after failing to recover from a knee injury sustained on international duty with Turkey.