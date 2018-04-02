LaLiga
Nainggolan named for Barcelona showdown

Midfielder Radja Nainggolan has been named in Roma's 21-man squad for its UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Barcelona on Thursday (AEST).

 

The Belgian limped out of his side's Serie A clash against Bologna on Sunday after just 16 minutes, clutching his right thigh.

However, the 29-year-old, who has been a key figure in Eusebio Di Francesco’s midfield this season, has recovered in time to be considered for the visit to the Camp Nou.  

Winger Cengiz Under, meanwhile, is not in the squad after failing to recover from a knee injury sustained on international duty with Turkey.

