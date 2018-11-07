Mina puts Valencia in qualification mix

After three games without a win in Europe, Valencia finally earned all three points as Mina made it four goals in his last three competitive matches.

Twice the 22-year-old combined with Carlos Soler in the opening 45 minutes of Thursday's (AEDT) clash, his strikes coming either side of Roger Assale's leveller.

Having created two in the first half, Soler was on hand to extend the hosts' lead after the restart with a low drive that was too good for David von Ballmoos as Valencia pushed Young Boys - who had Sekou Sanogo sent off - close to elimination.

Rodrigo Moreno saw an early goal disallowed for offside, but he was instrumental in Valencia's 14th-minute opener. His pass opened up the visitors' defence to find Soler and, although the midfielder's delicately dinked effort struck the post, Mina rifled home the rebound from two yards.

Young Boys should have levelled just before the half hour only for Assale to fail to connect with Kevin Mbabu's right-wing cross, but the striker made no mistake 10 minutes later with a low drive that arrowed into the bottom corner.

It was not level for long, though, as Soler produced a teasing 41st-minute cross from the right that Mina poked past Von Ballmoos.

Valencia gave itself a two-goal cushion 10 minutes after the restart as the impressive Soler capped his night with a fine goal, the midfielder given the freedom to surge into the area and fire home from Rodrigo's pass.

Sanogo's late red card for a shocking two-footed challenge on Francis Coquelin ended Young Boys' already slim hopes of a comeback as Valencia eased to a much-needed victory.