Messi's genius wraps up top spot for Barcelona

Comfortable 4-0 victor in the reverse encounter, Ernesto Valverde's men enjoyed no such dominance in Eindhoven as they came under heavy scrutiny for long periods.

The visitor had the woodwork to thank for denying PSV a lead on three occasions, before captain Messi took charge in the second half.

He broke the deadlock with a sublime piece of penalty area composure and then delivered the set-piece from which Gerard Pique ensured a late Luke de Jong header would be nothing more than a consolation.

PSV's bright start could well have come with early reward through Gaston Pereiro.

The winger forced Marc-Andre ter Stegen into a flying save from a free-kick, stroked a shot on to the right post and then, from De Jong's knock-down, spooned over from close range.

Arturo Vidal was twice denied by goal-line blocks before Barca survived another fright, Denzel Dumfries hitting the upright following De Jong's header against the crossbar.

Ter Stegen remained under scrutiny after the interval and yet, in the 61st minute, Barca was ahead.

Ousmane Dembele slipped a pass into Messi's path and the star man did the rest, weaving around multiple markers before rifling past an unsuspecting Jeroen Zoet.

And it was the skipper who also created what proved the winner 20 minutes from time as he deceived PSV's wall by whipping a free-kick onto Pique's boot for an instinctive first-time finish.

There was time left for Netherlands striker De Jong to nod home Angelino's cross in the 82nd minute, but Barca held on to three points despite squandering a clean sheet.