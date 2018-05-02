LaLiga
UEFA Champions League

Liverpool-Roma semi sets new goals marker

Roma could not pull off a miracle comeback to match its quarter-final victory over Barcelona, but its semi-final defeat to Liverpool did set a new UEFA Champions League record.

HIGHLIGHTS + REPORT: Roma v Liverpool

The Serie A club's 4-2 win at Stadio Olimpico was not enough to overturn Liverpool's first-leg advantage, the Reds progressing 7-6 on aggregate.

But the scoreline smashed the record for the total number of goals scored in a UEFA Champions League semi-final.

The previous marker of 10 had stood for 20 years, with Juventus's 6-4 win against Monaco the existing best for goals scored, but the 13 netted across two legs in Liverpool and Rome will take some beating.

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in the final on 27 May.

