UEFA Champions League

Lewandowski puts Bayern on cusp of last 16

Bayern Munich is within touching distance of the UEFA Champions League knockout stages after a Robert Lewandowski double secured a routine 2-0 Group E win over AEK Athens on Thursday (AEDT).

Benfica's draw with Ajax in the group's other game means that Niko Kovac's side have opened up a two-point lead at the summit and know that a point against the Portuguese side in three weeks' time will cement its place in the last 16.

Kovac has been under pressure this week after a disappointing 1-1 Bundesliga draw with Freiburg on Sunday (AEDT), but he will be relieved that his side came through this clash unscathed.

They were far from their best against Marinos Ouzounidis' side – who now have no chance of progressing – and were indebted to Lewandoswki's 31st-minute penalty and smart finish in the second half to claim all three points.

