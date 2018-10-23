Lewandowski eases pressure on Kovac

The Bundesliga champion hogged possession but generally laboured against a deep-lying home defence during the opening 45 minutes.

Their patience was belatedly rewarded in the 61st minute as Martinez netted in opportunistic fashion.

Lewandowski proved a more familiar goalscoring source two minutes later, moving Niko Kovac's side on to seven points at the halfway point of the round-robin stage.

Former Barcelona defender Dmytro Chygrynskiy cleared a dangerous Serge Gnabry cross behind, with Robert Lewandowski poised to tap in, although Bayern's dominance of possession early on did not mean plentiful opportunities.

Ezequiel Ponce kept the Bundesliga champions on their toes by stealing in between Mats Hummels and Niklas Sule to slash just wide in the 20th minute.

James Rodriguez failed to pick out Lewandowski for a seemingly certain goal following some terrible AEK defending and it remained goalless at the break after the lively Gnabry thumped into the side netting.

The host tentatively showed a little more attacking ambition in the second period – Viktor Klonaridis sending an overhead kick wide before the hour.

Neverthless, they fell behind when Martinez volleyed home. The Spain midfielder reacted quickest after Arjen Robben's shot from Hummels' cutback was blocked.

Lewandowski tapped into an unguarded net from point-blank range following a lovely link-up between Rafinha and Gnabry.

The Poland star almost had his second when AEK goalkeeper Vasillios Barkas allowed a flicked effort to squirm underneath him before recovering to grasp the ball on the goal-line.