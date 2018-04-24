Klopp expects rough ride for Salah's Roma reunion

Watch Liverpool v Roma LIVE on beIN SPORTS this Wednesday from 4.45am (AEST)

PFA Player of the Year Salah will reunite with Roma when the Italian side visits Anfield for the opening leg of the final-four tie on Wednesday (AEST).

The Egyptian sensation left Roma in the off-season and while he remains in contact with some of his team-mates, Klopp does not anticipate a friendly reception from the Serie A outfit.

"I am pretty sure Italian defenders are famous for not having friendly games so I think Mo will feel pretty early in the game they are not his team-mates anymore," Klopp said.

"But he can strike back in a football way. He knows that. I don't need to tell him. I didn't speak to him after his PFA award but I’ll tell him what I want to tell him face to face.

"It's great: but the season is not finished and there are a lot of things to come."

Salah has scored 41 goals in all competitions this season, including 31 in the Premier League amid his stellar debut campaign on Merseyside.