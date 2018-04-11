Iniesta hints at Barcelona exit after Roma defeat

WATCH: Barcelona out as Roma reigns supreme

Barca won the opening leg 4-1 at Camp Nou but the unbeaten LaLiga leader came unstuck in the Italian capital, suffering a stunning 3-0 defeat as it was eliminated on away goals.

Iniesta has been linked with a move to the Chinese Super League and Tianjin Quanjian and the 33-year-old hinted at a possible departure after the match, having given himself a deadline of 30 April to decide his future.

"It's a possibility that this might be my last game in the Champions League but right now this is hard for all the team, all of us," Iniesta said.

"We so wanted to win this tournament but we've failed to do so again."

Goals from Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas clinched a dramatic comeback at the Stadio Olimpico, just over a year on from Barca's own famous last-16 turnaround against Paris Saint-Germain, which finished 6-5 on aggregate.

Greek defender Manolas completed the unlikeliest of wins with eight minutes remaining, as the Catalans were beaten in the knockout phase after winning the first leg by at least three goals for the first time in its history.

Iniesta said: "It's really tough. It seems untrue, very hard to accept.

"With the advantage we had, we went out because we really did things badly. The Champions League punishes you for that."