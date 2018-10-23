Hoffenheim snatches point in six-goal thriller

Julian Nagelsmann's side had looked to be on their way to a second Group F defeat after Memphis Depay had coolly slotted home after 67 minutes, but substitute Joelinton had other ideas, tapping into an empty net right at the death of a pulsating game.

Bertrand Traore had put the French side ahead after 26 minutes before two goals from Andrej Kramaric had lHoffenheim on course for their first ever Champions League win.

Tanguy Ndombele and Depay then struck for the visitors against the run of play, but Joelinton's dramatic late intervention secured a point.