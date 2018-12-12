Hoarau double helps Young Boys come of age

Having already qualified for the last 16, Massimiliano Allegri's side went into the match needing a victory to guarantee first place in the group, but it was dealt a blow when Hoarau opened the scoring from the penalty spot with his 100th Young Boys goal.

Hoarau proved a thorn in Juve's side again in the 68th minute, with his sublime goal ensuring that Paulo Dybala's exceptional effort was a mere consolation, although Cristiano Ronaldo hit the post before the visitor's scorer had another brilliant strike disallowed.

Fortunately for Juve, the defeat did not cost it the leadership of Group H, as Manchester United slumped to a 2-1 loss at Valencia.