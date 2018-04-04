Has Ronaldo trumped these bicycle kick belters?

Watch every round of the 2017-2018 UEFA Champions League season LIVE on beIN SPORTS

Ronaldo continued his resurgence with two goals and an assist, as Los Blancos put one foot in the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

Juventus fans couldn’t help but applaud the Portuguese star's second strike – an outrageous overhead kick which left Gianluigi Buffon rooted to the spot.

Zinedine Zidane applauded Cristiano Ronaldo’s wonder goal from the dugout, but the Real Madrid manager has a UEFA Champions League volley of his own to brag about.

Zidane rates his famous UCL volley over Ronaldo's

The Frenchman’s famous strike in the 2001-2002 final win over Bayer Leverkusen is widely regarded as the greatest UCL goal of all-time. Yes, it’s not a bicycle kick but any excuse will do to re-live this iconic goal.

Ronaldo’s strike was brilliant but how does it stack up against these UEFA Champions League bicycle kick belters?

Peter Crouch - Liverpool v Galatasaray, 2006

Crouch took to twitter after Ronaldo’s stunner in Turin to remind his followers that goals of this calibre come few and far between.

There is only a few of us who can do that — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 3, 2018

The former Liverpool cult hero tweeted ‘there is only a few of us who can do that’ in reference to his overhead effort in the Reds win over Galatasaray in 2006.

What a way to endear yourself to the cop.

Antoinne Griezmann - Atletico Madrid v AS Roma, 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo will face stiff competition for goal of the season from Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann, who smashed home this overhead kick during his side’s 2-0 win over Roma in November.

Despite Greizmann’s heroics, Atleti was sent packing in the Group stage, but take nothing away from the 27 year-old’s sublime finish.

Mario Mandzukic - Juventus v Real Madrid, 2017

With Juventus trailing in last season’s UEFA Champions League final, striker Mario Madzukic iced off a team move with one of the most spectacular pieces of skill you will ever see.

Perhaps this would be regarded as the greatest UEFA Champions League goal of all-time, had Juventus gone on to win the final.

Phillipe Mexes - Anderlecht v AC Milan, 2012

The only defender to make this list, who could forget Phillipe Mexes’s long range bicycle kick in AC Milan’s UEFA Champions League win over Anderlecht.

Understandably, the opposition wasn't expecting the Frenchman to score with his back to goal at the top of the box, but Mexes had a surprise in store.

Marco van Basten - AC Milan v IFK Gothenberg, 1992

Ronaldo’s acrobatic strike bore a striking resemblance to this belter from AC Milan great Marco Van Basten against IFK Gothenberg in 1992.

One of the most talented strikers of all-time, van Basten's career was tragically cut short by injury, but not before spectacular goals like this.

Who scored the better goal? We’ll let you be the judge.