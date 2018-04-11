Guardiola hit with UEFA charge after UCL exit

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been charged with improper conduct after he was sent to the stands by referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz during the UEFA Champions League defeat to Liverpool.

Guardiola appeared to be incensed by a decision that denied Leroy Sane what seemed a legitimate goal just prior to the break, with City leading 1-0 and well on top of its opponent at the time.

❌ NO GOAL!! @LeroySane19 denied a second for @ManCity, but it's hard to work out why 🤔 1-0 (1-3) | Watch LIVE on beIN 1 and CONNECT https://t.co/WOyWHuwhGd #UCL #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/vegTP10hlb — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) April 10, 2018

Furious with referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz's decisions, Guardiola raced onto the pitch at half-time to confront the official and was promptly ordered to watch the remainder of the match from the stands.