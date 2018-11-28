Goalless draw sees Dortmund through

Atletico eased to a 2-0 win over Monaco earlier on Thursday (AEDT) to move three points clear of Lucien Favre's men and Dortmund failed to respond, slumping to a draw despite dominating and creating some presentable chances.

Christian Pulisic and Marco Reus were particularly culpable, as they both spurned fine opportunities in the first half – the latter not even hitting the target when one-on-one.

Brugge was no more of a threat in the second period, yet defensively they looked at ease for most of the match, holding on to a commendable point which handles the initiative to Atletico.