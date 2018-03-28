Digne to miss Roma reunion with thigh problem

Watch Barcelona v Roma LIVE on beIN SPROTS on Thursday from 4.45am (AEST)

Digne started Les Bleus' 3-2 defeat to Colombia last week and was an unused substitute for the 3-1 win in Russia on Wednesday (AEDT).

After tests on Thursday, the 24-year-old was diagnosed with a problem that will rule him out of both legs of Barca's UEFA Champions League quarter-final against his former club Roma.

Digne, who has made 19 appearances in all competitions for Ernesto Valverde's LaLiga leader this season, should be back in contention for the Copa del Rey final against Sevilla on 22 April if his recovery runs to schedule.