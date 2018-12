City, which needed a point to be certain of top spot, fell behind to Andrej Kramaric's 16th-minute penalty.

The host side then twice hit the woodwork before Sane's long-range free-kick just before half-time drew it level.

The German found the net again 16 minutes after the break as Pep Guardiola's side bounced back from its Premier League loss at Chelsea, while Hoffenheim finished bottom of the table to miss out on the Europa League.