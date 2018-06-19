Celtic travels to Armenia for shot at UCL big time

Brendan Rodgers's side is aiming to secure a place in the group stages of the competition for a third successive season, but will have to progress through four qualifying rounds to do so.

A trip to Alashkert is first up, with the second leg at Celtic Park set to take place on the 17th or 18th of July. Iceland's Valur Reykjavik or Norway's Rosenborg will await in the second round.

Dutch giant Ajax, which finished runner-up to PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie last season, has been seeded straight into the second round, and will take on Austria's Sturm Graz.

Swiss Super League champion Basel will also join the competition at this stage, and have been handed a tie against Greek side PAOK.

Other notable names in the first round of qualifying include Qarabag - Champions League debutant in 2017-2018 - and Astana, who qualified in 2015-2016.