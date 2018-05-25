Brazil great Ronaldo likens Salah to Messi

What Salah must do to win the Ballon d'Or

Salah, 25, has starred this season with 44 goals in all competitions in his first campaign with the Premier League giant.

The Egypt international shapes as being crucial if Liverpool are to upset Madrid in the Champions League final in Kiev Sunday (AEST).

Brazil great Ronaldo has been impressed by Salah, saying the forward was similar to Barcelona superstar Messi.

"Salah, I love him. He is an incredible player with a tremendous quality," he said.

"He looks like Messi. I recently read him saying that I had been his inspiration and I was excited."

Despite Salah's performances, Madrid is the favourite for the Champions League final as they look to win the crown for the third straight time and fourth in five seasons.

Ronaldo believes his former club will overcome Liverpool in a high-scoring encounter.

"My result is 3-2 for Madrid," he said.

"If they win the final it will be an unprecedented event in their history. I am very optimistic.

"There were doubts during the year, but Real Madrid came together and have achieved something historic."