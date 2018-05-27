Barcelona congratulates UCL winner Real Madrid

HIGHLIGHTS + REPORT: Real Madrid v Liverpool

Barcelona congratulated bitter Spanish rival Real Madrid on its UEFA Champions League triumph against Liverpool.

Madrid earned a third successive title after defeating Liverpool 3-1 in Kiev.

Substitute Gareth Bale scored a brace to lead Madrid to their 13th European crown, after Karim Benzema's opener was cancelled out by Liverpool forward Sadio Mane in the second half.

As Madrid celebrated more UEFA Champions League success, LaLiga holder Barca used Twitter to congratulate Zinedine Zidane's men.

Congratulations to @realmadrid for winning the 2017/18 Champions League title — FC Barcelona 🏆🏆 (@FCBarcelona) May 26, 2018

Former Barca captain Carles Puyol also congratulated the capital club via his Twitter page.

Puyol, who won three UEFA Champions League titles during his trophy-laden career at Barca which ended in 2014, tweeted: "Congratulations #RealMadrid, four Champions Leagues in five years, one more than Barca have in their history.

"We have to review our priorities."