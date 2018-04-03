Aguero out for UCL trip to Anfield

City manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed the club's all-time leading scorer did not travel with the rest of the squad to Merseyside ahead of Thursday's (AEST) game at Anfield.

The forward has instead remained in Manchester to undergo further treatment on a problem he picked up in training prior to the international break.

Aguero has not featured since the 1-0 home win over Chelsea on 5 March (AEDT), sitting out away games against Stoke City and Everton, as well as Argentina's recent friendlies with Italy and Spain.

However, Guardiola refused to rule the player out of contention for the derby with Manchester United, with City knowing a win over the neighbour on Sunday (AEST) will secure the Premier League title.

"He's in Manchester, he didn't come. He's still not fit," the Spaniard said.

"We'll see [about the derby]. He's much, much better, but he spoke with the doctors and he was still a little bit uncomfortable."

With Aguero absent, Gabriel Jesus is set to start in attack against a Liverpool side that remains the only team to have beaten City in the league this season.