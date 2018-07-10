2018 FIFA World Cup
Monday 9 July

  • MLS: NYCFC v New York Red Bulls, 9.20am AEST beIN 1

Thursday 12 July

  • MLS: NYCFC v Montreal, 9.10am AEST beIN 1
  • MLS: Chicago v Philadelphia, 10.40am AEST beIN 3

Saturday 14 July

  • FIA Formula 3 European Championship: Round 4 - Zandvoort, 6.10pm AEST beIN 1
  • DTM: Round 5 - Zandvoort, 9.30pm AEST beIN 1
  • FIA Formula 3 European Championship: Round 4 - Zandvoort, 11.05pm AEST beIN 1

Sunday 15 July

  • MLS: NYCFC v Columbus, 9.10am AEST beIN 1
  • MLS: New York Red Bulls v Sporting KC, 9.10am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: New England v LA Galaxy, 9.40am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Montreal v San Jose, 9.40am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: DC United v Vancouver, 10.40am AEST beIN 3
  • MLS: Dallas v Chicago, 10.10am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Minnesota v Real Salt Lake, 10.10am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Orlando v Toronto, 10.10am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Colorado v Houston, 11.10am AEST beIN 1
  • FIA Formula 3 European Championship: Round 4 - Zandvoort, 6.10pm AEST beIN 1
  • DTM: Round 5 - Zandvoort, 9.30pm AEST beIN 1

Monday 9 July

  • MLS: Atlanta v Seattle, 4.25am AEST beIN 1

 

