Monday 9 July
- MLS: NYCFC v New York Red Bulls, 9.20am AEST beIN 1
Thursday 12 July
- MLS: NYCFC v Montreal, 9.10am AEST beIN 1
- MLS: Chicago v Philadelphia, 10.40am AEST beIN 3
Saturday 14 July
- FIA Formula 3 European Championship: Round 4 - Zandvoort, 6.10pm AEST beIN 1
- DTM: Round 5 - Zandvoort, 9.30pm AEST beIN 1
- FIA Formula 3 European Championship: Round 4 - Zandvoort, 11.05pm AEST beIN 1
Sunday 15 July
- MLS: NYCFC v Columbus, 9.10am AEST beIN 1
- MLS: New York Red Bulls v Sporting KC, 9.10am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: New England v LA Galaxy, 9.40am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Montreal v San Jose, 9.40am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: DC United v Vancouver, 10.40am AEST beIN 3
- MLS: Dallas v Chicago, 10.10am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Minnesota v Real Salt Lake, 10.10am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Orlando v Toronto, 10.10am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Colorado v Houston, 11.10am AEST beIN 1
- FIA Formula 3 European Championship: Round 4 - Zandvoort, 6.10pm AEST beIN 1
- DTM: Round 5 - Zandvoort, 9.30pm AEST beIN 1
Monday 9 July
- MLS: Atlanta v Seattle, 4.25am AEST beIN 1