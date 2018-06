Subscribe to beIN SPORTS to access the world's biggest names in the best leagues

International football

Brasileiro

MLS

WTA Tennis

Monday 11 June

Brasileiro: Atletico MG v Fluminense, 5am AEST beIN 3

Brasileiro: Santos v Internacional, 8am AEST beIN 3

Wednesday 13 June

International: Poland v Lithuania, 2am AEST beIN 1

Brasileiro: Sao Paulo v Vitoria, 10.30am AEST beIN 3

WTA: Den Bosch Day 1, 9pm AEST, beIN 3

Thursday 14 June

LaLiga play-off final: Numancia v Valladolid, 4.30am AEST beIN 2

Brasileiro: Fluminense v Santos, 8am AEST beIN 3

MLS: Montreal v Orlando, 9.40am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Columbus v Atlanta, 9.40am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: New York Red Bulls v Seattle, 10.10am AEST beIN 1

MLS: Toronto v DC United, 10.10am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Brasileiro: Bahia v Corinthians, 10.45am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Colorado v Chicago, 11.10am AEST beIN 3

MLS: San Jose v New England, 12.40pm AEST beIN 1

WTA: Den Bosch Day 2, 10.30pm AEST, beIN 3

Friday 15 June

WTA: Den Bosch Day 3, 7pm AEST, beIN 3

Saturday 16 June

WTA: Den Bosch Day 4, 7pm AEST, beIN 3

Sunday 17 June

LaLiga play-off final: Valladolid v Numancia, 4.30am AEST beIN 2

Test Rugby: Argentina v Wales, 5.40am AEST beIN 3

WTA: Den Bosch Day 5, 8pm AEST, beIN 3

Monday 11 June