Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

CAF Champions League

CAF Champions Cup

WTA Tennis

Motorsport

Brasileiro

Monday 16 July

MLS: Atlanta v Seattle, 4.25am AEST beIN 1

Tuesday 17 July

CAF Champions League: TP Mazembe v MC Alger, 11pm AEST beIN 1

Wednesday 18 July

CAF Champions League: Horoya v WAC, 2am AEST beIN 1

CAF Champions League: ES Setif v Difaa El Jadidi, 5am AEST beIN 1

CAF Champions Cup: Aduna Stars v AS Vita, 11pm AEST beIN 1

Thursday 19 July

CAF Champions Cup: Gor Mahia v Young Africans, 2am AEST beIN 1

CAF Champions Cup: ASEC Mimosas v Casablanca, 5am AEST beIN 1

CAF Champions Cup: El Hilal v UD Songo, 5am AEST beIN 3

MLS: Minnesota v New England, 10.10am AEST beIN 1

Brasileiro: Flamengo v Sao Paulo, 10.45am AEST beIN 3

WTA: Bucharest Day 1, 10pm AEST beIN 3

Friday 20 July

Brasileiro: Santos v Palmeiras, 9am AEST beIN 3

WTA: Bucharest Day 2, 10pm AEST beIN 3

Saturday 21 July

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Round 5 - Brno, 8.40pm AEST beIN 1

WTA: Bucharest Day 3, 10pm AEST beIN 3

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Round 5 - Brno, 11.25pm AEST beIN 1

Sunday 22 July

MLS: Atlanta v DC United, 5.55am AEST beIN 1

MLS: Seattle v Vancouver, 6.10am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Brasileiro: Flamengo v Botafogo, 8am AEST beIN 3

MLS: Philadelphia v LA Galaxy, 9.10am AEST beIN 1

MLS: New York Red Bulls v New England, 9.10am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Chicago v Toronto, 9.10am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Columbus v Orlando, 9.40am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT

MLS: Houston v Dallas, 11.10am AEST beIN 1

MLS: Real Salt Lake v Colorado, 12.10pm AEST beIN 3

MLS: Portland v Montreal, 1.10pm AEST beIN 1

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Round 5 - Brno, 8.40pm AEST beIN 1

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Round 5 - Brno, 11.25pm AEST beIN 1

Monday 23 July