Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with MLS, as well as:
- CAF Champions League
- CAF Champions Cup
- WTA Tennis
- Motorsport
- Brasileiro
*Fixtures subject to change, please refer to our EPG for the most up-to-date TV schedule information and keep track of which additional matches are available on Xtra via CONNECT here.
Monday 16 July
- MLS: Atlanta v Seattle, 4.25am AEST beIN 1
Tuesday 17 July
- CAF Champions League: TP Mazembe v MC Alger, 11pm AEST beIN 1
Wednesday 18 July
- CAF Champions League: Horoya v WAC, 2am AEST beIN 1
- CAF Champions League: ES Setif v Difaa El Jadidi, 5am AEST beIN 1
- CAF Champions Cup: Aduna Stars v AS Vita, 11pm AEST beIN 1
Thursday 19 July
- CAF Champions Cup: Gor Mahia v Young Africans, 2am AEST beIN 1
- CAF Champions Cup: ASEC Mimosas v Casablanca, 5am AEST beIN 1
- CAF Champions Cup: El Hilal v UD Songo, 5am AEST beIN 3
- MLS: Minnesota v New England, 10.10am AEST beIN 1
- Brasileiro: Flamengo v Sao Paulo, 10.45am AEST beIN 3
- WTA: Bucharest Day 1, 10pm AEST beIN 3
Friday 20 July
- Brasileiro: Santos v Palmeiras, 9am AEST beIN 3
- WTA: Bucharest Day 2, 10pm AEST beIN 3
Saturday 21 July
- Ferrari Challenge Europe: Round 5 - Brno, 8.40pm AEST beIN 1
- WTA: Bucharest Day 3, 10pm AEST beIN 3
- Ferrari Challenge Europe: Round 5 - Brno, 11.25pm AEST beIN 1
Sunday 22 July
- MLS: Atlanta v DC United, 5.55am AEST beIN 1
- MLS: Seattle v Vancouver, 6.10am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- Brasileiro: Flamengo v Botafogo, 8am AEST beIN 3
- MLS: Philadelphia v LA Galaxy, 9.10am AEST beIN 1
- MLS: New York Red Bulls v New England, 9.10am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Chicago v Toronto, 9.10am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Columbus v Orlando, 9.40am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
- MLS: Houston v Dallas, 11.10am AEST beIN 1
- MLS: Real Salt Lake v Colorado, 12.10pm AEST beIN 3
- MLS: Portland v Montreal, 1.10pm AEST beIN 1
- Ferrari Challenge Europe: Round 5 - Brno, 8.40pm AEST beIN 1
- Ferrari Challenge Europe: Round 5 - Brno, 11.25pm AEST beIN 1
Monday 23 July
- WTA: Bucharest Day 3, 12am AEST beIN 3
- Brasileiro: Palmeiras v Atletico MG, 5am AEST beIN 3
- Brasileiro: Cruzeiro v Atletico PR, 8am AEST beIN 3
- MLS: Minnesota v LAFC, 9.10am AEST beIN 1