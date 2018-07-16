Watch live this week on beIN SPORTS

2018 FIFA World Cup
Watch top flight football form the United States and Brazil, plus the CAF Champions League LIVE on beIN SPORTS this week.

The non-stop sport continues* on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS CONNECT with MLS, as well as:

  • CAF Champions League
  • CAF Champions Cup
  • WTA Tennis
  • Motorsport
  • Brasileiro

Monday 16 July

  • MLS: Atlanta v Seattle, 4.25am AEST beIN 1

Tuesday 17 July

  • CAF Champions League: TP Mazembe v MC Alger, 11pm AEST beIN 1

Wednesday 18 July

  • CAF Champions League: Horoya v WAC, 2am AEST beIN 1
  • CAF Champions League: ES Setif v Difaa El Jadidi, 5am AEST beIN 1
  • CAF Champions Cup: Aduna Stars v AS Vita, 11pm AEST beIN 1

Thursday 19 July

  • CAF Champions Cup: Gor Mahia v Young Africans, 2am AEST beIN 1
  • CAF Champions Cup: ASEC Mimosas v Casablanca, 5am AEST beIN 1
  • CAF Champions Cup: El Hilal v UD Songo, 5am AEST beIN 3
  • MLS: Minnesota v New England, 10.10am AEST beIN 1
  • Brasileiro: Flamengo v Sao Paulo, 10.45am AEST beIN 3
  • WTA: Bucharest Day 1, 10pm AEST beIN 3

Friday 20 July

  • Brasileiro: Santos v Palmeiras, 9am AEST beIN 3
  • WTA: Bucharest Day 2, 10pm AEST beIN 3

Saturday 21 July

  • Ferrari Challenge Europe: Round 5 - Brno, 8.40pm AEST beIN 1
  • WTA: Bucharest Day 3, 10pm AEST beIN 3
  • Ferrari Challenge Europe: Round 5 - Brno, 11.25pm AEST beIN 1

Sunday 22 July

  • MLS: Atlanta v DC United, 5.55am AEST beIN 1
  • MLS: Seattle v Vancouver, 6.10am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • Brasileiro: Flamengo v Botafogo, 8am AEST beIN 3
  • MLS: Philadelphia v LA Galaxy, 9.10am AEST beIN 1
  • MLS: New York Red Bulls v New England, 9.10am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Chicago v Toronto, 9.10am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Columbus v Orlando, 9.40am AEST beIN SPORTS CONNECT
  • MLS: Houston v Dallas, 11.10am AEST beIN 1
  • MLS: Real Salt Lake v Colorado, 12.10pm AEST beIN 3
  • MLS: Portland v Montreal, 1.10pm AEST beIN 1
  • Ferrari Challenge Europe: Round 5 - Brno, 8.40pm AEST beIN 1
  • Ferrari Challenge Europe: Round 5 - Brno, 11.25pm AEST beIN 1

Monday 23 July

  • WTA: Bucharest Day 3, 12am AEST beIN 3
  • Brasileiro: Palmeiras v Atletico MG, 5am AEST beIN 3
  • Brasileiro: Cruzeiro v Atletico PR, 8am AEST beIN 3
  • MLS: Minnesota v LAFC, 9.10am AEST beIN 1
