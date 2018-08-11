Almost 50,000 fans were packed into Sukru Saracoglou Stadium for the season opener between the two sides, but that crowd was largely silenced in the 16th minute when William Troost-Ekong flung himself at the ball from a corner, his sublime diving header putting Bursaspor ahead.

It was just six minutes later when the hosts found themselves level courtesy of a penalty, Mehmet Topal bundled over in the box as he ran on to a pass.

Giuliano coolly slotted the ball home to level things up after confirmation of the spot-kick came from the video assistant referee.

Fenerbahce was ahead just before the half-hour mark when Souza prodded home from Roberto Soldado's knodded pass, the former Tottenham Hotspur man leaping well to provide the assist.

The visitors had a great chance to equalise before the break, but failed to find a shooting position, and the second half would prove no more fruitful.

Andre Ayew also wasted two simple chances for Fenerbahce, and a defensive mix-up in stoppage-time almost saw his side pay, but a referral to the video assistant referee for a possible penalty was turned down and Fener held on for the victory.