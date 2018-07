Liverpool announced the signing of Xherdan Shaqiri from Stoke City, the Switzerland international joining for a reported £13.75million.

Shaqiri had spoken of a desire to stay in the Premier League after Stoke was relegated last season.

The 26 year-old was the Potters' top scorer last season and joins fellow Reds recruits Naby Keita and Fabinho, having starred for Switzerland at the 2018 FIFA World Cup.