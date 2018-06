Manchester United reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk to sign Brazil midfielder Fred, reported to be in the region of $A82 million.

#MUFC is delighted to announce it has reached an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of Fred.



More details: https://t.co/uQM1R6bmgH pic.twitter.com/52Kg4k2jT8 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) June 5, 2018

Fred had previously denied being directly involved in any deal, having been linked with both Manchester United and Manchester City.

The 25 year-old is preparing for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, having been selected in Brazil's 23-man squad.

United is also reportedly closing in on a deal for 19 year-old Porto defender Diolo Dalot.